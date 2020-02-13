CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 12, 2020
_____
974 FPUS51 KOKX 130833
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
CTZ005-132230-
Northern Fairfield-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows 2 to 8 above. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill values
as low as 5 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain in the morning. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-132230-
Southern Fairfield-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 10 above.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and sleet
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
$$
CTZ006-132230-
Northern New Haven-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 6 above. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind chill
values as low as 3 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ010-132230-
Southern New Haven-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 8 above.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ007-132230-
Northern Middlesex-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 5 above.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Wind
chill values as low as 2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ011-132230-
Southern Middlesex-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
8 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-132230-
Northern New London-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
4 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as
3 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
CTZ012-132230-
Southern New London-
333 AM EST Thu Feb 13 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around
7 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as
2 below.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper
20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
