CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 30, 2020

931 FPUS51 KOKX 310804

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

CTZ005-312300-

Northern Fairfield-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows

around 30. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ009-312300-

Southern Fairfield-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A slight chance

of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-312300-

Northern New Haven-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows around 30.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

CTZ010-312300-

Southern New Haven-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-312300-

Northern Middlesex-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-312300-

Southern Middlesex-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-312300-

Northern New London-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Lows in

the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance

of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-312300-

Southern New London-

304 AM EST Fri Jan 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around

30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

