CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
946 FPUS51 KOKX 060858
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
CTZ005-062130-
Northern Fairfield-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning,
then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west
after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ009-062130-
Southern Fairfield-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow with a slight
chance of light rain this morning, then mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ006-062130-
Northern New Haven-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ010-062130-
Southern New Haven-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain this
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain
this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ007-062130-
Northern Middlesex-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain and light snow
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ011-062130-
Southern Middlesex-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain this
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ008-062130-
Northern New London-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow this morning, then
a slight chance of light rain and light snow this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
CTZ012-062130-
Southern New London-
358 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow and light rain this
morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow
showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not
as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
