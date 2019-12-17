CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

CTZ005-172130-

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain this afternoon. Additional

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 7 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-172130-

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet and freezing rain this morning. Rain. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ006-172130-

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain likely this afternoon.

Total sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain and sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-172130-

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet, freezing rain and rain. Little or no additional

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ007-172130-

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain this afternoon. Total

sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, sleet with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ011-172130-

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain and rain. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ008-172130-

Northern New London-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Freezing rain and sleet. Rain this afternoon. Total

sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 7 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ012-172130-

Southern New London-

335 AM EST Tue Dec 17 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sleet this morning. Freezing rain and rain. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance

of freezing rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Brisk with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values as low

as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

