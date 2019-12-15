CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 14, 2019

_____

243 FPUS51 KOKX 150840

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

CTZ005-152215-

Northern Fairfield-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Freezing rain and light sleet in the morning,

then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ009-152215-

Southern Fairfield-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of freezing rain, snow and rain in the

evening, then snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-152215-

Northern New Haven-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Light sleet in the morning. Freezing rain and rain.

Additional light sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ010-152215-

Southern New Haven-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow, freezing rain and rain in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-152215-

Northern Middlesex-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and light sleet in the morning. Freezing rain and

rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

light sleet in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ011-152215-

Southern Middlesex-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and snow in the

evening, then snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight. Light

snow accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

sleet in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-152215-

Northern New London-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and freezing rain in the

evening, then freezing rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain and snow in the morning. Rain.

Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light

sleet in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ012-152215-

Southern New London-

340 AM EST Sun Dec 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain, snow and rain

in the evening, then snow, freezing rain and rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather