CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

Northern Fairfield-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New Haven-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain and freezing drizzle this

morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New Haven-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern New London-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern New London-

329 AM EST Mon Nov 18 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

