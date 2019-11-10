CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019

003 FPUS51 KOKX 100838

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

CTZ005-102200-

Northern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain, mainly in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-102200-

Southern Fairfield-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-102200-

Northern New Haven-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow and

rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-102200-

Southern New Haven-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain

with a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-102200-

Northern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-102200-

Southern Middlesex-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-102200-

Northern New London-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-102200-

Southern New London-

338 AM EST Sun Nov 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely with a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

