CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019

_____

020 FPUS51 KOKX 200752

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

CTZ005-202200-

Northern Fairfield-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ009-202200-

Southern Fairfield-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-202200-

Northern New Haven-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ010-202200-

Southern New Haven-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-202200-

Northern Middlesex-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-202200-

Southern Middlesex-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-202200-

Northern New London-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-202200-

Southern New London-

352 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather