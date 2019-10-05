CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

_____

463 FPUS51 KOKX 050739

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

CTZ005-052015-

Northern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ009-052015-

Southern Fairfield-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-052015-

Northern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ010-052015-

Southern New Haven-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-052015-

Northern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ011-052015-

Southern Middlesex-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-052015-

Northern New London-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ012-052015-

Southern New London-

339 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather