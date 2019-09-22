CT New York NY Zone Forecast

317 FPUS51 KOKX 220744

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

CTZ005-222015-

Northern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-222015-

Southern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-222015-

Northern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-222015-

Southern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-222015-

Northern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-222015-

Southern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ008-222015-

Northern New London-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ012-222015-

Southern New London-

344 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

