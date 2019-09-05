CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

Northern Fairfield-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern New Haven-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern New London-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southern New London-

434 AM EDT Thu Sep 5 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

