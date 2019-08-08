CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 PM EDT Thu Aug 8 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds this evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern New Haven-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern New Haven-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern Middlesex-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern Middlesex-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Northern New London-

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern New London-

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

