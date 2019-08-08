CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 7, 2019
031 FPUS51 KOKX 080131
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
CTZ005-080830-
Northern Fairfield-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ009-080830-
Southern Fairfield-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late
this evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ006-080830-
Northern New Haven-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late this
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ010-080830-
Southern New Haven-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ007-080830-
Northern Middlesex-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ011-080830-
Southern Middlesex-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ008-080830-
Northern New London-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ012-080830-
Southern New London-
931 PM EDT Wed Aug 7 2019
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely late this evening,
then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather