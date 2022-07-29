CT Forecast for Sunday, July 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;85;63;NW;9;58%;7%;9 Chester;Partly sunny;87;63;NNW;7;56%;6%;9 Danbury;Mostly sunny;84;61;N;8;53%;6%;9 Groton;Partly sunny;87;65;NW;9;61%;7%;9 Hartford;Mostly sunny;86;64;NW;9;53%;5%;9 Meriden;Mostly sunny;86;61;NW;8;53%;7%;9 New Haven;Partly sunny;86;66;NW;8;61%;7%;9 Oxford;Mostly sunny;82;59;N;8;58%;6%;9 Willimantic;Partial sunshine;84;58;WNW;8;63%;6%;9 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;86;62;WNW;9;55%;4%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather