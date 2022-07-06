CT Forecast for Friday, July 8, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Not as warm;78;67;ESE;10;59%;10%;5 Chester;Partly sunny;78;66;ESE;7;55%;6%;6 Danbury;Periods of sun;79;64;SE;7;61%;9%;5 Groton;Not as warm;76;65;ESE;9;59%;7%;5 Hartford;Partly sunny;82;66;SSE;8;50%;4%;7 Meriden;Sun and clouds;80;65;SE;8;51%;5%;6 New Haven;Not as warm;77;68;ESE;10;60%;8%;5 Oxford;Partly sunny;75;63;SE;8;70%;5%;6 Willimantic;Partial sunshine;80;62;SE;7;52%;5%;9 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;83;66;SSE;8;49%;2%;9 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather