CT Forecast for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;A shower or two;71;62;SSE;9;75%;100%;3 Chester;A shower or two;69;62;SSE;7;77%;100%;3 Danbury;A couple of showers;70;64;ESE;8;85%;98%;3 Groton;A shower in the p.m.;69;62;SSE;8;76%;100%;3 Hartford;Cooler;71;62;SSE;8;73%;100%;3 Meriden;A shower or two;70;61;SSE;7;75%;100%;3 New Haven;A shower or two;71;62;SSE;8;76%;100%;3 Oxford;A shower or two;66;58;ESE;8;95%;100%;3 Willimantic;Cooler;71;60;S;7;79%;100%;3 Windsor Locks;Cooler;71;62;SSE;8;72%;100%;3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather