CT Forecast for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny;77;57;SW;8;35%;7%;10 Chester;Partly sunny;78;56;W;8;33%;6%;10 Danbury;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;SW;5;37%;8%;10 Groton;Partly sunny;74;57;WSW;9;40%;4%;10 Hartford;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;S;7;32%;7%;10 Meriden;Partly sunny;79;55;WSW;7;31%;7%;10 New Haven;Partly sunny;76;57;WSW;8;37%;7%;10 Oxford;Partly sunny;74;54;WSW;6;41%;7%;10 Willimantic;Partly sunny;76;54;WNW;7;33%;6%;10 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;78;55;NE;7;31%;8%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather