CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Fog, then some sun;75;61;SSE;6;68%;44%;4

Chester;Mostly cloudy;74;60;SSE;5;69%;44%;3

Danbury;An afternoon shower;77;63;SSW;6;69%;71%;4

Groton;Mostly cloudy;69;56;SSE;6;78%;44%;3

Hartford;An afternoon shower;79;65;SSE;6;64%;74%;4

Meriden;Decreasing clouds;78;63;SE;5;64%;44%;4

New Haven;Low clouds;72;60;SE;6;73%;55%;2

Oxford;An afternoon shower;73;61;SSW;6;80%;74%;3

Willimantic;Low clouds breaking;77;61;SSE;6;66%;44%;4

Windsor Locks;An afternoon shower;78;65;SSE;7;60%;74%;5

_____

