CT Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;57;34;NNW;10;31%;2%;5 Chester;Mostly sunny;53;32;NW;12;33%;0%;5 Danbury;Mostly sunny;56;31;N;11;30%;0%;5 Groton;Mostly sunny;52;31;NW;12;37%;0%;5 Hartford;Mostly sunny;53;32;NW;13;34%;0%;5 Meriden;Mostly sunny;54;30;NNW;12;30%;0%;5 New Haven;Mostly sunny;55;33;NNW;10;34%;1%;5 Oxford;Mostly sunny;52;29;NW;12;35%;0%;5 Willimantic;Mostly sunny;51;30;NW;12;32%;0%;5 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;31;NW;13;32%;0%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather