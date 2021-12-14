CT Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Inc. clouds;46;46;S;7;64%;65%;2 Chester;Inc. clouds;46;44;S;5;56%;83%;2 Danbury;Inc. clouds;47;44;S;4;54%;66%;2 Groton;Mostly cloudy;45;44;S;6;71%;81%;2 Hartford;Inc. clouds;45;42;S;5;55%;84%;2 Meriden;Inc. clouds;45;43;S;5;61%;68%;2 New Haven;Inc. clouds;47;46;S;6;61%;62%;2 Oxford;Inc. clouds;43;43;S;5;57%;66%;2 Willimantic;Inc. clouds;44;39;S;5;55%;85%;2 Windsor Locks;Inc. clouds;43;41;S;5;59%;87%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather