CT Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;54;40;NNW;5;55%;1%;2 Chester;Clouds and sun;54;38;NW;5;54%;1%;3 Danbury;Partly sunny;54;35;NNW;3;59%;0%;3 Groton;Inc. clouds;54;38;NNW;5;61%;2%;3 Hartford;Clouds and sun;53;35;WNW;4;59%;1%;3 Meriden;Clouds and sunshine;53;34;NW;4;59%;1%;3 New Haven;Partly sunny;54;41;NNW;5;56%;1%;3 Oxford;Clouds and sun;52;35;NNW;3;61%;0%;3 Willimantic;Clouds and sun;53;33;WNW;4;56%;1%;3 Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;53;34;WNW;4;58%;0%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather