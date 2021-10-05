CT Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Clouds and sun;72;56;W;5;72%;29%;2 Chester;Areas of low clouds;72;52;WSW;4;70%;7%;2 Danbury;Sun and clouds;72;53;WNW;3;71%;46%;2 Groton;Areas of low clouds;69;52;WSW;5;76%;6%;2 Hartford;Clouds and sun;71;51;S;4;72%;8%;2 Meriden;Clouds and sun;72;50;SSW;4;73%;30%;2 New Haven;Partly sunny;72;55;WSW;5;71%;29%;2 Oxford;Clouds and sunshine;69;51;W;3;76%;44%;2 Willimantic;Warmer;71;49;WSW;4;72%;6%;4 Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun;72;50;S;4;71%;4%;2 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather