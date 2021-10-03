CT Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Periods of rain;71;60;NNE;7;80%;88%;1 Chester;Rain, not as warm;68;59;NE;5;82%;88%;1 Danbury;A touch of rain;69;57;ENE;5;88%;87%;1 Groton;A touch of rain;67;59;NE;7;93%;87%;1 Hartford;Cooler with rain;65;57;N;6;85%;88%;1 Meriden;Rain, not as warm;67;58;N;5;84%;89%;1 New Haven;Periods of rain;70;61;NNE;6;82%;88%;1 Oxford;A little rain;65;55;NE;6;95%;87%;1 Willimantic;Cooler with rain;64;56;NNE;6;87%;88%;1 Windsor Locks;Cooler with rain;64;56;N;6;85%;89%;1 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather