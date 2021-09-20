CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;More humid;76;68;ESE;8;64%;44%;2 Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;74;65;ESE;6;67%;44%;3 Danbury;Clouds and sun, nice;75;65;SE;7;69%;44%;2 Groton;Mostly sunny, nice;73;65;ESE;8;72%;44%;4 Hartford;Partly sunny, nice;75;63;SE;5;71%;44%;3 Meriden;Some sun, pleasant;74;64;ESE;6;70%;44%;3 New Haven;More humid;75;69;ESE;8;66%;44%;3 Oxford;Some sun, pleasant;71;62;ESE;7;77%;44%;3 Willimantic;Nice with some sun;74;60;ESE;6;71%;44%;3 Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;74;62;SE;6;70%;44%;3 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather