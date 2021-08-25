CT Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;89;73;SW;6;62%;4%;7 Chester;Mostly sunny, warm;88;72;WSW;5;61%;5%;7 Danbury;Partly sunny;92;71;WSW;4;65%;2%;7 Groton;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;WSW;6;76%;10%;7 Hartford;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;SSW;5;60%;6%;7 Meriden;Mostly sunny and hot;90;71;SW;5;63%;6%;7 New Haven;Mostly sunny;88;74;SW;6;64%;5%;7 Oxford;Mostly sunny, humid;89;69;WSW;4;79%;2%;7 Willimantic;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;WSW;5;62%;9%;7 Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny and hot;92;71;SSW;5;57%;5%;7 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather