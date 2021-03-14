CT Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Bridgeport;Breezy and colder;37;25;NNW;19;21%;0%;5 Chester;Sunny and breezy;33;22;NW;16;23%;0%;5 Danbury;Breezy in the a.m.;35;20;NNW;14;22%;0%;5 Groton;Sunshine and breezy;33;20;NW;18;25%;0%;5 Hartford;Sunshine and colder;33;21;NW;16;22%;0%;4 Meriden;Sunny and colder;33;21;NW;16;22%;0%;4 New Haven;Breezy and colder;35;24;NW;16;22%;0%;5 Oxford;Sunshine and colder;30;18;NNW;15;28%;0%;5 Willimantic;Sunlit and colder;31;18;NW;17;23%;0%;4 Windsor Locks;Sunny and colder;33;20;NW;15;22%;0%;4 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather