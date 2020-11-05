https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15703390.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, mild;68;46;W;7;61%;5%;3
Chester;Mostly sunny, mild;69;46;W;7;61%;5%;3
Danbury;Mostly sunny, mild;68;44;W;6;65%;3%;3
Groton;Mostly sunny, mild;67;46;W;8;75%;7%;3
Hartford;Turning sunny, mild;71;44;SW;7;58%;4%;3
Meriden;Mostly sunny, mild;70;44;WSW;7;60%;5%;3
New Haven;Mostly sunny;69;46;W;7;64%;6%;3
Oxford;Mostly sunny, mild;67;45;WNW;6;71%;4%;3
Willimantic;Partly sunny, mild;70;43;WSW;7;60%;4%;3
Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;72;43;SW;7;56%;3%;3
