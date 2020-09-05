https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15545012.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Monday, September 7, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Partly sunny;80;65;S;6;52%;4%;6
Chester;Partly sunny;80;63;S;5;51%;1%;6
Danbury;Some sun, pleasant;78;59;S;4;55%;4%;6
Groton;Partly sunny;77;63;SSE;7;60%;3%;6
Hartford;Sun and some clouds;81;62;SSE;5;52%;2%;6
Meriden;Some sun;81;60;SSE;5;52%;3%;6
New Haven;Partly sunny;80;67;SSE;6;53%;2%;6
Oxford;Partial sunshine;77;59;S;4;58%;3%;6
Willimantic;Partial sunshine;79;59;SSE;5;54%;2%;6
Windsor Locks;Partial sunshine;81;60;SSE;5;52%;1%;6
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments