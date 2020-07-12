https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15402441.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;NW;6;72%;69%;5
Chester;A heavy thunderstorm;82;65;WNW;5;72%;84%;5
Danbury;A heavy thunderstorm;80;62;NE;5;78%;66%;5
Groton;Thunderstorm;82;66;W;6;77%;87%;5
Hartford;A heavy thunderstorm;83;64;NW;6;69%;81%;5
Meriden;A heavy thunderstorm;82;62;WNW;5;72%;83%;5
New Haven;A heavy thunderstorm;81;67;NW;6;73%;82%;5
Oxford;A heavy thunderstorm;78;63;N;5;83%;66%;5
Willimantic;A heavy thunderstorm;81;63;WNW;5;74%;87%;5
Windsor Locks;A heavy thunderstorm;83;63;NW;5;67%;82%;5
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
