CT Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;83;66;SSW;7;70%;39%;11

Chester;Partly sunny;84;66;SSW;7;66%;41%;10

Danbury;A t-storm in spots;86;65;SSW;7;66%;55%;11

Groton;Partly sunny, humid;79;65;SSW;8;75%;31%;11

Hartford;Partly sunny;89;67;S;7;58%;39%;10

Meriden;Periods of sun;87;65;S;6;61%;41%;10

New Haven;Periods of sun;81;67;SSW;7;72%;37%;11

Oxford;Partly sunny;86;66;S;6;66%;43%;11

Willimantic;Sun and clouds;86;64;SSW;5;62%;35%;10

Windsor Locks;Clouds and sun, hot;92;66;S;6;57%;37%;10

