CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Sunday, May 17, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;74;50;ESE;8;55%;2%;10
Chester;Mostly sunny, nice;75;49;ESE;8;52%;2%;10
Danbury;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;ESE;8;55%;2%;10
Groton;Mostly sunny;72;49;ESE;8;57%;2%;9
Hartford;Mostly sunny;76;52;SE;8;48%;4%;9
Meriden;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;SE;8;49%;3%;9
New Haven;Mostly sunny;73;51;ESE;8;57%;2%;9
Oxford;Mostly sunny;72;49;SE;8;59%;1%;10
Willimantic;Nice with sunshine;75;49;SE;8;53%;4%;9
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;76;51;SSE;8;50%;3%;9
