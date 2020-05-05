CT Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Rain and drizzle;54;43;ENE;10;57%;96%;3

Chester;Showers around;56;41;ENE;8;55%;93%;3

Danbury;Rain and drizzle;55;39;S;6;52%;91%;3

Groton;A p.m. shower or two;55;41;E;10;56%;88%;5

Hartford;More clouds than sun;59;42;S;6;47%;78%;3

Meriden;Rather cloudy, cool;57;40;S;6;48%;83%;3

New Haven;Mostly cloudy, cool;55;44;ENE;10;53%;79%;3

Oxford;Rain and drizzle;54;39;SW;7;55%;91%;3

Willimantic;Clouds and sun, cool;58;39;ESE;6;46%;80%;5

Windsor Locks;Variable clouds;60;41;SSW;6;44%;78%;3

