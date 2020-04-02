https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-15173468.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Saturday, April 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Winds subsiding;52;42;NNE;22;67%;72%;1
Chester;Spotty showers;50;41;NNE;17;73%;72%;1
Danbury;Spotty showers;51;40;NNE;16;70%;72%;2
Groton;Spotty showers;50;41;NNE;20;67%;78%;1
Hartford;Spotty showers;50;42;NNE;17;72%;72%;2
Meriden;Spotty showers;50;41;NNE;16;69%;72%;1
New Haven;Spotty showers;52;43;N;17;70%;78%;1
Oxford;Spotty showers;50;40;NNE;16;73%;72%;1
Willimantic;Spotty showers;48;39;NNE;19;76%;74%;2
Windsor Locks;Spotty showers;50;41;N;17;70%;72%;1
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments