CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A shower;54;27;WNW;10;64%;55%;1

Chester;A shower in the p.m.;55;28;WNW;9;62%;55%;1

Danbury;A shower in the a.m.;53;25;WNW;11;65%;55%;1

Groton;An afternoon shower;55;29;WNW;11;66%;42%;1

Hartford;A shower in the p.m.;55;27;WNW;10;64%;55%;1

Meriden;A stray p.m. shower;54;25;WNW;9;61%;41%;1

New Haven;A shower in the p.m.;56;29;WNW;11;62%;55%;1

Oxford;Spotty showers;52;27;WNW;12;69%;60%;1

Willimantic;A shower in the p.m.;54;27;WNW;8;63%;55%;1

Windsor Locks;A shower in the p.m.;54;27;WNW;10;58%;55%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather