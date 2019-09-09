CT Forecast for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;S;7;70%;6%;5

Chester;Some sun;75;63;S;5;66%;56%;5

Danbury;Partly sunny;75;60;SSW;6;72%;28%;4

Groton;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;S;6;74%;56%;6

Hartford;Partly sunny;76;63;S;5;69%;57%;4

Meriden;Nice with some sun;75;62;S;5;69%;57%;5

New Haven;Some sun, pleasant;75;65;S;7;69%;7%;5

Oxford;Some sun, pleasant;73;62;SSW;6;78%;29%;4

Willimantic;Nice with some sun;74;61;S;5;69%;56%;5

Windsor Locks;Some sun;75;63;S;5;67%;62%;4

