CT Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sunshine and nice;78;61;ENE;7;51%;28%;7

Chester;Lots of sun, nice;78;57;ENE;5;50%;16%;7

Danbury;Lots of sun, nice;76;55;E;7;51%;13%;7

Groton;Nice with sunshine;77;60;NE;7;56%;21%;7

Hartford;Nice with sunshine;78;58;E;6;51%;13%;7

Meriden;Mostly sunny;78;56;ENE;6;50%;15%;7

New Haven;Nice with sunshine;78;61;ENE;7;51%;28%;7

Oxford;Mostly sunny;76;55;ESE;7;53%;11%;7

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;77;56;ENE;5;54%;17%;7

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;ENE;6;51%;27%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather