CT Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;72;S;7;81%;73%;5

Chester;A shower or t-storm;82;72;S;5;81%;74%;5

Danbury;Showers and t-storms;82;70;WSW;7;83%;83%;3

Groton;A shower or t-storm;81;73;SSE;6;88%;73%;5

Hartford;Rain and a t-storm;83;71;S;6;81%;80%;3

Meriden;A shower or t-storm;83;71;S;5;80%;74%;5

New Haven;A heavy p.m. t-storm;83;73;S;6;82%;73%;5

Oxford;Showers and t-storms;80;70;WSW;7;88%;80%;3

Willimantic;A shower or t-storm;82;71;S;6;78%;73%;5

Windsor Locks;Showers and t-storms;83;71;S;6;81%;80%;4

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather