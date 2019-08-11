https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Forecast-14296494.php
CT Forecast
CT Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;85;70;SSW;7;54%;26%;8
Chester;Mostly sunny;85;70;SW;6;54%;26%;8
Danbury;Mostly sunny;83;65;SSW;7;53%;25%;8
Groton;Mostly sunny;83;70;SW;7;60%;25%;8
Hartford;Mostly sunny;86;68;SSW;6;54%;26%;8
Meriden;Mostly sunny;86;68;SSW;6;53%;26%;8
New Haven;Mostly sunny;84;71;SSW;7;55%;26%;8
Oxford;Mostly sunny;83;65;SSW;7;56%;25%;8
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSW;6;56%;26%;8
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;87;68;SSW;7;51%;26%;8
