weather

CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;37%

Chester;Partly sunny;72;SW;12;43%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;71;W;14;37%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;8;43%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;38%

Meriden;Partly sunny;75;W;7;32%

New Haven;Partly sunny;73;SW;7;38%

Oxford;Cloudy;69;W;10;40%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;13;37%

Windsor Locks;Showers;71;W;7;47%

_____

