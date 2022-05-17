CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Tuesday, May 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;37% Chester;Partly sunny;72;SW;12;43% Danbury;Mostly cloudy;71;W;14;37% Groton;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;8;43% Hartford;Mostly cloudy;72;W;7;38% Meriden;Partly sunny;75;W;7;32% New Haven;Partly sunny;73;SW;7;38% Oxford;Cloudy;69;W;10;40% Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;13;37% Windsor Locks;Showers;71;W;7;47% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather