https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15677163.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Cloudy;56;SW;1;98%
Chester;Fog;55;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Showers;55;W;3;93%
Groton;Cloudy;55;NNW;5;100%
Hartford;Showers;51;Calm;0;92%
Meriden;Showers;50;Calm;0;96%
New Haven;Showers;56;Calm;0;100%
Oxford;Fog;52;W;5;100%
Willimantic;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%
Windsor Locks;Showers;49;Calm;0;92%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments