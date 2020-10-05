CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 5, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;54;N;2;80%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;2;85%

Danbury;Clear;46;Calm;0;95%

Groton;Cloudy;57;N;7;77%

Hartford;Mostly cloudy;56;N;8;66%

Meriden;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;79%

New Haven;Mostly cloudy;55;N;3;79%

Oxford;Partly cloudy;51;NNE;7;73%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;3;80%

Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;51;N;8;76%

_____

