CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;65;SE;3;44%

Chester;Sunny;64;S;3;45%

Danbury;Sunny;62;Calm;0;43%

Groton;Mostly sunny;63;SW;10;53%

Hartford;Mostly sunny;65;SSE;5;33%

Meriden;Mostly sunny;66;N;7;36%

New Haven;Sunny;65;S;7;50%

Oxford;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;45%

Willimantic;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;35%

Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;3;36%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather