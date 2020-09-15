https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15567464.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM EDT Tuesday, September 15, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;65;SE;3;44%
Chester;Sunny;64;S;3;45%
Danbury;Sunny;62;Calm;0;43%
Groton;Mostly sunny;63;SW;10;53%
Hartford;Mostly sunny;65;SSE;5;33%
Meriden;Mostly sunny;66;N;7;36%
New Haven;Sunny;65;S;7;50%
Oxford;Mostly sunny;62;Calm;0;45%
Willimantic;Mostly sunny;65;Calm;0;35%
Windsor Locks;Mostly sunny;64;WNW;3;36%
