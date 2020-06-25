https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-15364983.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, June 25, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;WNW;1;64%
Chester;Clear;66;WNW;2;73%
Danbury;Cloudy;62;WSW;3;80%
Groton;Clear;67;NW;5;72%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;3;50%
Meriden;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;80%
New Haven;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;67%
Oxford;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;74%
Willimantic;Clear;63;NE;3;90%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;7;62%
