CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Fog;64;SSW;1;93%
Chester;Fog;63;N;5;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;64;S;6;93%
Groton;Fog;59;SSE;6;96%
Hartford;Cloudy;65;S;7;90%
Meriden;Cloudy;64;S;6;89%
New Haven;Fog;63;S;3;100%
Oxford;Cloudy;63;N;6;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;65;SSW;5;93%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;65;S;9;90%
_____
