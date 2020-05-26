CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Showers;57;ESE;1;94%

Chester;Showers;57;Calm;0;100%

Danbury;Showers;58;Calm;0;100%

Groton;Cloudy;53;S;3;100%

Hartford;Cloudy;65;S;5;86%

Meriden;Showers;62;Calm;0;96%

New Haven;Showers;59;E;3;96%

Oxford;Fog;59;SSE;6;100%

Willimantic;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;89%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;63;S;6;90%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather