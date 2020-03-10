CT Current Conditions

CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, March 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Bridgeport;Mostly clear;51;WSW;7;53%

Chester;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;8;43%

Danbury;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;9;26%

Groton;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;7;63%

Hartford;Cloudy;54;S;9;46%

Meriden;Mostly cloudy;50;SSE;5;56%

New Haven;Mostly clear;51;N;3;58%

Oxford;Mostly clear;56;SW;5;35%

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;56%

Windsor Locks;Cloudy;55;SE;10;39%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather