CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, January 23, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;1;70%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;30;Calm;0;50%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;17;Calm;0;83%
Groton;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;95%
Hartford;Mostly cloudy;19;Calm;0;87%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;17;SSE;6;87%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;21;Calm;0;87%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;23;NNW;5;71%
Willimantic;Mostly clear;13;NE;3;84%
Windsor Locks;Mostly cloudy;16;Calm;0;80%
_____
