CT Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 29, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Showers;52;E;7;91%
Chester;Cloudy;50;NE;6;87%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;52;E;3;96%
Groton;Cloudy;52;NNE;7;92%
Hartford;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;80%
Meriden;Cloudy;51;ESE;8;82%
New Haven;Cloudy;56;ENE;7;77%
Oxford;Cloudy;51;ESE;5;89%
Willimantic;Mostly cloudy;49;NE;3;89%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;53;ESE;5;76%
