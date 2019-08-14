https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CT-Current-Conditions-14302703.php
CT Current Conditions
CT Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 14, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;1;94%
Chester;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Danbury;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;96%
Groton;Fog;71;Calm;0;86%
Hartford;Cloudy;70;SSE;3;89%
Meriden;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
New Haven;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Oxford;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;100%
Willimantic;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%
Windsor Locks;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;93%
