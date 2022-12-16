CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 15, 2022

447 FPUS51 KBOX 160901

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

CTZ002-161700-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ003-161700-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Blustery. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-161700-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

